FOOTBALL FINANCE: Will clubs fall victim to COVID-19?
26:00
Football is taking a kicking and many clubs away from the powerful premiership are crying foul. Should they be treated just like any other business? The good survive; the rest don’t. Or is there something special that needs to be protected. And if so, how? GUESTS: Lee Hoos Chief Executive of QPR FC Declan Ahern Valuations Director at Brand Finance Anwar Uddin Assistant Manager at Aldershot Town FC Osei Sankofa Former Premier League Footballer Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
June 11, 2020
