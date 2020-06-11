Turkey gradually resumes international air travel | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to tens of thousands of flight cancellations, as countries shut borders and airspaces to control the spread of the virus. People have been forced to drop holiday plans or even worse, left stranded away from their homes and families. But in the last month, some European countries have begun to ease restrictions on international air travel. And on Thursday, Turkey has followed suit. Shamim Chowdhury has more on the steps taken at Istanbul Airport to reopen the countries skies. #Turkey #InternationalFlights #EasedDistrictions
June 11, 2020
