US jobless claims dip anew as states ease restrictions | Money Talks
The US job market is showing slight signs of improvement as states start letting people go back to work. Policymakers have been emboldened by the slowdown in the rate of COVID-19 infections in former hotspots. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, the pandemic is still far from being under control, and that means a slow recovery for the world's largest economy. For more, we spoke to Richard Wolff in New York. He's an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. #USjoblessclaims #Pandemic #Policymakers
June 11, 2020
