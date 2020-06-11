Chinese gaming giant NetEase makes $2.7B Hong Kong debut | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Shares of Chinese gaming giant NetEase jumped as much as 10% on Thursday after they began trading at the Hong Kong stock exchange. The listing has helped the company raise $2.7 billion. NetEase is one of a number of US-listed Chinese tech firms to pursue a second listing in Hong Kong as tensions between the world's biggest economies re-escalate. The strong debut for China's second-largest online gaming company after Tencent is a good sign for companies that are looking at a dual listing. Michelle Hennessy gave us more. #NetEase #Gaming #HongKongExchange
June 11, 2020
