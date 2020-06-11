POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
There are moments in history when an individual becomes a symbol
Rosa Parks - racial segregation. Mohamad Bouazizi - the Arab Spring. Malala Yusufzai - the rights of girls to get an education. Greta Thunberg - the climate crisis. Nelson Mandela - reconciliation in the face of racial injustice. There are moments in history when an individual becomes a symbol, a lightning rod for a movement, an inspiration beyond their personal experience, a beacon for change, for a push to make the world a better place.
June 11, 2020
