What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

There are moments in history when an individual becomes a symbol

Rosa Parks - racial segregation. Mohamad Bouazizi - the Arab Spring. Malala Yusufzai - the rights of girls to get an education. Greta Thunberg - the climate crisis. Nelson Mandela - reconciliation in the face of racial injustice. There are moments in history when an individual becomes a symbol, a lightning rod for a movement, an inspiration beyond their personal experience, a beacon for change, for a push to make the world a better place.