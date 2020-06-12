POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Major paedophilia scandal rocks Germany: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
05:00
World
Major paedophilia scandal rocks Germany: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
This week we are looking at: - Another paedophilia scandal in Germany for the third time in the last one-and-a-half years - Germany, US at odds as Trump reportedly withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Germany - Tens of thousands take to streets for racial equality - Germany lifts travel warnings for EU states, does not advise travel to other countries - Deutsche Oper artists perform in the parking lot Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.​​
June 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?