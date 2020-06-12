POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Libya's GNA Makes Big Gains | Turkey-Greece Tensions
26:00
World
Libya's GNA Makes Big Gains | Turkey-Greece Tensions
Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar's assault on Tripoli has failed and the UN-backed Government of National Accord has cleared the capital of his illegal militias. Now the GNA has its eyes set on the strategic city of Sirte. So, how will these gains change the situation in Libya? Plus, Athens is stepping up its rhetoric against Turkey after saying it’s ready for confrontation. What's behind the rising tensions between Greece and Turkey? Guests: Anas el Gomati Director of the Sadeq Institute Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Ali Demirdas Political Analyst Tarik Oguzlu Professor of International Relations at Antalya Science University
June 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?