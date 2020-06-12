POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-Greece Tensions Escalate
Turkey-Greece Tensions Escalate
Disputes between Turkey and Greece in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean are ongoing and being further complicated by Turkey's ties with Libya. After a series of harsh statements from Greece’s defence minister and a standoff between the Greek navy and a Turkish cargo vessel, tensions are rising. Will a crisis back out between these two NATO allies? Ali Demirdas Political Analyst Tarik Oguzlu Professor of International Relations at Antalya Science University
June 12, 2020
