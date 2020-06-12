World Share

Libya’s GNA Makes Major Military Gains

More than a year ago, Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar launched a relentless bombing campaign on Tripoli as he fought to oust the country’s UN-backed government. But his offensive has failed: the Government of National Accord has cleared Tripoli of Haftar's illegal militias. So where does that leave the country, is it ready for peace talks? Anas el Gomati Director of the Sadeq Institute Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University