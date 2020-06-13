POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trudeau calls for an investigation into the violent police arrest of Indigenous man
Trudeau calls for an investigation into the violent police arrest of Indigenous man
The Canadian Prime Minister is calling for an investigation into the violent police arrest of an Indigenous man, which has gone viral. Police dashcam video shows the Royal Canadian Mounted Police tackling and punching Chief Allan Adam, of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, during an arrest in March. Floyd Cush has more. #JustinTrudeau #AllanAdam #IndigenousPeople
June 13, 2020
