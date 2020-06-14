POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Demonstrators in Atlanta protest police killing of black man
World
Demonstrators in Atlanta protest police killing of black man
The police officer who shot and killed an African American man at a fast food restaurant in Atlanta has been fired, and his colleague placed on administrative leave. Police bodycam footage shows the officers trying to handcuff Rayshard Brooks - when a scuffle breaks out. He is then shot in the back as he flees. The killing has fuelled anger in a country already facing a racism reckoning. #BlackLivesMatter #AtlantaShooting #PoliceBrutality
June 14, 2020
