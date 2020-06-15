World Share

BLACK LIVES MATTER: How to get it right on social media

When everyone’s shouting at once, it’s often impossible to hear what’s being said. Could the same be true for social media campaigns where the message, however well-intentioned as in Black Lives Matter, is lost because of all the noise? Guests Hafsah Dabiri Founder of The Dabiri Group Charles Burchell Music Producer Tara L Conley Assistant Professor of Media & Communications Montclair State University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.