POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Six Months of Coronavirus: What Have We Learned?
26:20
World
Six Months of Coronavirus: What Have We Learned?
At the start of this year China announced its first death from COVID-19. Today more than 400,000 people have succumbed to the virus. The disease has forced governments to lock down entire cities and close borders, despite the devastation to their economies. In some places, these measures have been successful. New Zealand, for example, declared it was virus-free. But in most other nations COVID-19 is still around and could be getting worse. So, how much of a danger does the virus still pose? Guests: Dr Benhur Lee Microbiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Andrew Easton Professor of Virology at the University of Warwick John Jordan Republican Strategist Martin Fletcher Journalist and Author
June 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?