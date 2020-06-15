World Share

Six Months of Coronavirus: What Have We Learned?

At the start of this year China announced its first death from COVID-19. Today more than 400,000 people have succumbed to the virus. The disease has forced governments to lock down entire cities and close borders, despite the devastation to their economies. In some places, these measures have been successful. New Zealand, for example, declared it was virus-free. But in most other nations COVID-19 is still around and could be getting worse. So, how much of a danger does the virus still pose? Guests: Dr Benhur Lee Microbiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Andrew Easton Professor of Virology at the University of Warwick John Jordan Republican Strategist Martin Fletcher Journalist and Author