New COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing threatens China recovery | Money Talks
05:56
BizTech
It was a rough start to the week for global markets due to fears of another major COVID-19 outbreak in China. The capital Beijing has reported nearly a hundred new cases, testing the government's ability to contain the disease in one of its biggest cities. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we were joined by Ann Lee, an economist and professor at New York University. #2ndWaveInfections #coronavirus #AsianStocks
June 15, 2020
