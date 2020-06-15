BizTech Share

Confectionary shop moves business online during pandemic | Money Talks

June is National Candy month in the US - the largest market for sweets in the world. But the industry there has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic, because many of its products are considered "non-essential". Bricks and mortar stores are closed, many brands have shifted online and as Katie Gregory reports that could be the new reality for many confectioners. #Candy #ConfectionaryShop #Lockdown