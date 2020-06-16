POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Underwater nursery used to repopulate Cuba's damaged reefs | Money Talks
01:43
BizTech
Underwater nursery used to repopulate Cuba's damaged reefs | Money Talks
The oceans are sending out an SOS about global heating. It's in the form of bleached, dead coral reefs. The climate crisis has killed nearly a fifth of the world's coral. A big loss when you consider that the vast majority of marine life depends on reefs at some point in their lifetimes. But, as Sena Saylan explains, some conservationists are trying to turn the tide in the Gulf of Mexico. #UnderwaterNursery #Cuba #CoralReef
June 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?