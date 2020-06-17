POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Do we need more affirmative action?
Equal opportunities for all. Great idea. But what if addressing hundreds of years with LITTLE or NO opportunities for some, tilts the balance the other way. Affirmative action - Does it work? Does it cause resentment? GUESTS Ted Shaw Director of UNC Center for Civil Rights Stacy Hawkins Professor of Law at Rutgers University Thembisa Fakude Researcher at Al Jazeera Centre for Studies ​ Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 17, 2020
