English Premier League returns after COVID-19 lockdown | Money Talks

Liverpool are resuming their quest for their first Premier League title in 30 years, as they join 20 other English clubs when play resumes this week. The title race could be locked up on Sunday when the Reds face local rival Everton, but celebrations may be muted because there won't be any fans at the stadium. That means a significant reduction, not just in cheers, but also in earnings. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, Kieran Maguire joined us from Manchester. He's a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. #EPL #Covid19Lockdown #LiverpoolUnited