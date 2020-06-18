World Share

BLACK LIVES MATTER: The power of images

What sticks in your mind when it comes to black protests? Maybe words - such as I have a Dream. Maybe shocking scenes of brutality; of young people perhaps unaware of what they have let themselves in for; or maybe fully aware that pictures of that instant - that day - can bring about the changes they are fighting for. Sheila Pree Bright Photographer Craig Flournoy Professor of Journalism Dewey Clayton Professor of political science