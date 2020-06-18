POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Congress empowers Trump to slap sanctions on China over Uighurs | Money Talks
09:43
BizTech
Congress empowers Trump to slap sanctions on China over Uighurs | Money Talks
A new law that allows the US government to slap sanctions on China over its treatment of Uighurs is stoking tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Chinese government's threatening to retaliate, a move that could intensify an ongoing trade war. Despite the rising tensions, one of President Trump's former aides is accusing him of colluding with his Chinese counterpart. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Doug Barry in Washington . He’s a Senior Director of Communications at the US-China Business Council. #UScongress #DonaldTrump #USsanctions
June 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?