German travel industry on brink of collapse: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany

This week we are looking at: - German tour operators on the verge of bankruptcy as gov't doesn't lift some of the restrictions on travel - Germany's coronavirus tracing app unveiled - New debt level will amount to almost €220 billion this year: Merkel's government - More than 650 employees contracted COVID-19 as 7000 go into quarantine - Fans starved of athletics action watch pole vaulting competition live from their cars Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.