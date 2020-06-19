POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
German travel industry on brink of collapse: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
This week we are looking at: - German tour operators on the verge of bankruptcy as gov't doesn't lift some of the restrictions on travel - Germany's coronavirus tracing app unveiled - New debt level will amount to almost €220 billion this year: Merkel's government - More than 650 employees contracted COVID-19 as 7000 go into quarantine - Fans starved of athletics action watch pole vaulting competition live from their cars Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.
June 19, 2020
