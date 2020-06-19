POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A New Era For Turkey-US Ties?
US-Turkey relations may be headed in a new direction after recent military gains by the UN-backed government in Libya against warlord Khalifa Haftar. Turkish President Erdogan and his US counterpart spoke on the phone after which Erdogan signaled that a new era could stem from cooperation in the North African country. Although many sticking points remain between the two NATO allies, can Libya prove to be a turning point? Guests: Glen Howard President of the Jamestown Foundation Kadir Ustun Executive Director at SETA DC​
June 19, 2020
