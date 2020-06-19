POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A Turning Point For US-Turkey Relations? | Turkey's COVID-19 Response
The US and Turkey have disputes on everything from the Syrian war to military hardware. But recent gains by the UN-backed Libyan government against warlord Khalifa Haftar may have opened a window for better relations. Will the situation in Libya be a turning point for the NATO allies? Plus, after Turkey reopened in early June, there's been a spike in COVID-19 cases. Is the country headed for a second wave? Guests: Glen Howard President of the Jamestown Foundation Kadir Ustun Executive Director at SETA DC Serhat Unal Professor at Hacettepe University Mario Ottiglio Global Health Policy Expert
June 19, 2020
