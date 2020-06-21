POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey debuts safe tourism certificate at Antalya conference
Turkey debuts safe tourism certificate at Antalya conference
Turkey has launched an internationally recognized certification system for 'coronavirus-free' travel to revive its tourism industry. As some international travel restrictions continue, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has invited dozens of foreign ambassadors to Antalya so they can experience the health and safety measures implemented at tourism facilities. Sibel Karkus reports. #SafeTourism #CoronavirusPandemic #Antalya
June 21, 2020
