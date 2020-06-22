World Share

NET ZERO: Carbon Offsetting

It's like buying credit in the world's carbon bank: carbon offsetting is paying towards schemes that reduce greenhouse gases. Is it helpful - or a convenient way of greenwashing our pollution? Anja Kollmuss Emissions Trading Policy Analyst Peter Miller Climate & Clean Energy Program Director Mary Gagen Professor of Geography at Swansea University