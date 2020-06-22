POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Youth face unemployment as pandemic hits global economy | Money Talks
02:34
BizTech
Youth face unemployment as pandemic hits global economy | Money Talks
Young people around the world fear the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could rob them of their futures. Many are struggling to find a job, while others apprenticeships and graduate positions have been cancelled. As Sarah Morice reports, the grim start to professional life could haunt graduates, and their career prospects, for decades. #Unemployment #GlobalEconomy #Pandemic
June 22, 2020
