Who’s to Blame for the India-China Border Clash?

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley, along India and China’s heavily contested Himalayan border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It was the first deadly border clash between the nuclear-armed nations in 45 years. And while both sides insist they don’t want war neither is backing down. So, what could happen next? Guests: Vinod Bhatia Retired Lieutenant General in the Indian Army Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst Michael Kugelman Deputy Director of the Wilson Center's Asia Program