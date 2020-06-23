BizTech Share

UK restaurants prepare to reopen after 3 months of lockdown | Money Talks

Restaurants in Britain look set to reopen on July the 4th, after more than three months of forced closure. But the industry is bracing itself for a difficult return. Businesses are still waiting for full guidelines from the government about the safety measures that need to be in place in order to. And there are concerns about the impact social distancing will have on atmosphere. Natalie Powell has more. Chris Roebuck joined us from Kent in the UK. He is a visiting professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School in London. #UKrestaurants #Lockdown #SocialDistancing