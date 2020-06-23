WTO: Global trade to decline 18.5% in second quarter | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global trade is expected to drop at a record pace in the second quarter as coronavirus-related lockdowns paralysed international supply chains. According to the World Trade Organization, shipments in the three months to June are expected to decline 18-point-5 percent - the biggest decrease ever. But the body says the damage could have been worse, if not for the stimulus measures deployed by major governments that encouraged more consumer spending. The W-T-O says it expects a gradual recovery in the second half of the year, though that could be derailed by a second wave of the pandemic. #WTO #GlobalTrade #Coronavirus
June 23, 2020
