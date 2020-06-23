Riyadh to bar foreign visitors from annual pilgrimage | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia has announced it will limit the Hajj pilgrimage this year to about one-thousand people - and no-one from overseas. After oil and gas, the kingdom's biggest source of income comes from religious tourism. Since the coronavirus outbreak though, far fewer pilgrims have been allowed into the country. And as Tayyibe Aydin explains, that could jeopardise Saudi Arabia's plans to reduce its dependence on oil. For more, we spoke to Jafaar Altaie in Abu Dhabi. He's the managing director of the advisory services firm, Manaar Energy. #Hajj #Pilgrimage #SaudiArabia
June 23, 2020
