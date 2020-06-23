POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish firms to bid for Indonesian infrastructure projects | Money Talks
02:32
BizTech
Turkish firms to bid for Indonesian infrastructure projects | Money Talks
Turkey has expressed its interest in taking on the project of moving Indonesia's capital city Jakarta. During the Turkey-Indonesia Contracting Sector Business Forum on Tuesday, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and Indonesian Minsiter of Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, discussed possible opportunities to increase bilateral trade. Ankara says its ready to take part in new projects in the country. It's top construction firms have planned a meeting to discuss future investments.Indonesia's Minister for Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, spoke to us about what was discussed during the virtual forum. #Turkey #Indonesia #InfrastructureProjects
June 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?