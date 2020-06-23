BizTech Share

Turkish firms to bid for Indonesian infrastructure projects | Money Talks

Turkey has expressed its interest in taking on the project of moving Indonesia's capital city Jakarta. During the Turkey-Indonesia Contracting Sector Business Forum on Tuesday, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and Indonesian Minsiter of Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, discussed possible opportunities to increase bilateral trade. Ankara says its ready to take part in new projects in the country. It's top construction firms have planned a meeting to discuss future investments.Indonesia's Minister for Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, spoke to us about what was discussed during the virtual forum. #Turkey #Indonesia #InfrastructureProjects