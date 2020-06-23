What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Riyadh to bar foreign visitors from taking part in Hajj

Saudi Arabia has decided to hold annual Hajj this year - but with a limit of a thousand people and no international visitors. After oil and gas, Saudi Arabia’s biggest source of income comes from religious tourism. Since the coronavirus outbreak, though, far fewer pilgrims have been allowed into the country. As Yasin Eken explains, those reductions have put Saudi Arabia’s plans to reduce its economy’s dependence on oil at risk. #saudiarabia #hajj #