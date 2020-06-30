POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A Tipping Point in Libya's Long-Standing Conflict
A Tipping Point in Libya's Long-Standing Conflict
Africa's most oil-rich nation has turned into a battleground for half a dozen foreign states. In the west, is the UN-backed Government of National Accord and NATO. In the east, is warlord Khalifa Haftar. Russia, Egypt, Turkey, the UAE and France are all involved. But why is Washington staying out of it? And what is Moscow's endgame in the war-torn country? Guests: Jonathan M Winer Former US Special Envoy for Libya Anas El Gomati Director of the Sadeq Institute Samuel Ramani Russian Foreign Policy Researcher at Oxford University Marco Carnelos Libya Adviser to former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi
June 30, 2020
