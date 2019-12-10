POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine and Russia agree to ceasefire by end of year
02:09
World
Ukraine and Russia agree to ceasefire by end of year
The presidents of Ukraine and Russia have agreed a "full and comprehensive" ceasefire by the end of the year. They're also vowing to facilitate an exchange of prisoners. It was the first time the two men met - and the first summit to bring the leaders of the two countries together in more than three years. The conflict betwen the two nations started back in 2014, after Russian-backed separatists started fighting in eastern Ukraine. That was quickly followed by a Russian military intervention in the region. Elena Casas reports from Paris. #ukrainerussiaagreement #ukrainerussia #ukrainerussiaceasefire
December 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?