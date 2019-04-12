What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Why has the US designated Iran’s IRGC as a ‘terrorist organisation’?

US President Donald Trump has placed wide-ranging economic and travel sanctions on the IRGC as well as organisations, companies and individuals associated with it. Iran has countered this action by calling the US Central Command, which oversees America's military operations in the Middle East, a terrorist group. Guests: Borzou Daragahi Senior fellow at SCOWCROFT Center for Strategy and Security Talha Kose Chair of the Political Science and International Relations Department at Ibn Haldun University #IRGC #Iran #Trump