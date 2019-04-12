POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Disney to launch video streaming service on Nov 12
06:21
BizTech
Disney to launch video streaming service on Nov 12
Disney is joining the increasingly crowded field of streaming services. Apple announced its move into the sector last month, and now Disney has released details for its upcoming platform. Disney+ will be available in the US at the end of the year and will expand internationally. But can the house of Mickey really challenge the dominance of rivals like Netflix and Amazon? #Streaming #Disney #Netflix #Disney+
April 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?