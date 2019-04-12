POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ride-hailing Uber firm details losses ahead of IPO
Ride-hailing Uber firm details losses ahead of IPO
Ride-hailing pioneer Uber is speeding towards the biggest tech IPO in years. The company's aiming for a nine-figure valuation that would dwarf rival Lyft, which went public last month. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, analysts say there are plenty of reasons to be cautious. To steer us through this story we spoke to TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas, who joined us from Paris. #Uber #IPO #Valuation
April 12, 2019
