POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DC Direct: Netanyahu and the Future of Palestine
06:43
World
DC Direct: Netanyahu and the Future of Palestine
Benjamin Netanyahu has secured his fifth term as Israel’s Prime minister. Securing his seat, though wasn’t easy, after facing corruption allegations and a tough fight from opponent Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party. So now that the votes are in, how do the people of Israel feel about the results, and what does this mean for the future of Palestine? #DCDirect speaks to Mohamed Mohamed of the Jerusalem Fund and student activist Nathan Feldman for Students for Justice in Palestine to talk about Netanyahu’s election victory and what it could mean for the future of Palestine. #Palestine #Israel
April 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?