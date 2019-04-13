World Share

DC Direct: Netanyahu and the Future of Palestine

Benjamin Netanyahu has secured his fifth term as Israel’s Prime minister. Securing his seat, though wasn’t easy, after facing corruption allegations and a tough fight from opponent Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party. So now that the votes are in, how do the people of Israel feel about the results, and what does this mean for the future of Palestine? #DCDirect speaks to Mohamed Mohamed of the Jerusalem Fund and student activist Nathan Feldman for Students for Justice in Palestine to talk about Netanyahu’s election victory and what it could mean for the future of Palestine. #Palestine #Israel