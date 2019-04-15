POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sudan Military Takeover: Military council appoints intelligence head
01:51
World
Sudan Military Takeover: Military council appoints intelligence head
The new head of Sudan's transitional military council has sacked the country's defence minister and its ambassador to Washington. Abdel Fattah Burhan is promising reforms after months of protests that led to the resignations of President Omar al Bashir on Thursday, and his successor, Defense Minister Awad Ibn Auf the day after. But demonstrators have been sitting out in front the defense ministry for the past week. And as Reagan Des Vignes reports, they say they won't budge until all their demands are met. #Sudan, #OmaralBashir, #MilitaryTakeover
April 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?