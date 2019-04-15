April 15, 2019
01:57
Climate Change Protests: Demonstrators in London call for more action
Traffic has been brought to a standstill in central London with thousands of protesters blocking several major roads. It's part of a global demonstration organised by the Extinction Rebellion campaign group to force more action against climate change. As Sarah Morice reports, the group is hoping to disrupt the city for several weeks. #ClimateChange #ClimateChangeProtests #climate
