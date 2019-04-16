BizTech Share

Nigerian tech start-up, Jumia, lists in New York

It's been called the Amazon of Africa, and now Jumia is trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The e-commerce platform has raised nearly $200 million in its initial public offering and things only got better when shares surged 75% on its first day of trading. As William Denselow reports from New York, the IPO is seen as a milestone for Africa's rapidly developing tech sector. #Jumia #NYSE #AfricanAmazon