POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Notre-Dame Blaze: Massive fire guts Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
02:26
World
Notre-Dame Blaze: Massive fire guts Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
French capital has been left reeling from a devastating fire at the historic Notre Dame cathedral. However, officials there say they've manage to save it from total destruction. The massive fire broke out at the famed French landmark on Monday evening, torching its roof and central spire. Emergency teams worked for hours to stop the flames from spreading to the rest of the centuries-old building. Lionel Donovan has our top story. #NotreDame #NotreDameFire #Paris
April 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?