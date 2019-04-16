World Share

Notre-Dame Blaze: Massive fire guts Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

French capital has been left reeling from a devastating fire at the historic Notre Dame cathedral. However, officials there say they've manage to save it from total destruction. The massive fire broke out at the famed French landmark on Monday evening, torching its roof and central spire. Emergency teams worked for hours to stop the flames from spreading to the rest of the centuries-old building. Lionel Donovan has our top story. #NotreDame #NotreDameFire #Paris