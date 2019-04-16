POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Notre-Dame Blaze: Macron vows to rebuild cathedral in five years
02:01
World
Notre-Dame Blaze: Macron vows to rebuild cathedral in five years
Vigils are being held in Paris in tribute to the iconic Notre-Dame cathedral, which was devastated by fire on Monday. 24 hours ago Parisians watched on as the gothic monument burned, fearing all would be lost. It's still structurally sound, but the spire and much of the roof has been destroyed. President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild it within five years, with donations pouring in from across the world. Elena Casas reports from Paris. #NotreDame #NotreDameFire #France
April 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?