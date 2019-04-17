POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Global Art and The Cold War | Literature | Showcase
05:39
World
Global Art and The Cold War | Literature | Showcase
The Cold War was a turbulent time for the entire world, where two master narratives were pitted against one another. Communism and capitalism came head to head. Inevitably this conflict was reflected in the art world. It was in this tension that a myriad of different artworks were born, powerfully mirroring the political mood. And a new book has set out to explore this unique and complicated relationship. John J. Curley, Professor of Art History, Wake Forest University 0:33 #GlobalArt #ColdWar #Showcase
April 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?