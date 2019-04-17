POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Far Right Extremism Boosted By The Balkans?
07:18
World
Is Far Right Extremism Boosted By The Balkans?
There's growing concern among human rights activists that Serbia is becoming a safe haven for far-right extremist views. And white supremacists, like the suspect in the Christchurch mosque killings, seem to have drawn inspiration from Balkan nationalists and historical figures. But right-wing political leaders in Serbia reject any suggestion they somehow inspire violence. Melinda Nucifora reports. #Balkans #Serbia #Extremism #farright​
April 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?