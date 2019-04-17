World Share

The Folau Fallout explained

Israel Folau will contest his sacking from the Australian national rugby union team, following his controversial comments on social media. Rugby Australia sacked the star last week for what they call a 'high level' breach of their code of conduct. But it's now been confirmed Folau will contest that decision and has requested a Code of Conduct hearing. Authorities say that will be heard as soon as possible. Lance Santos reports. While former Wallaby star Peter FitzSimons says Folau's rugby career in Australia is over. FitzSimons is now a Rugby Journalist and told Beyond the Game what he'd say to Folau if they met face to face. And Nick Vindon is following the Folau situation closely and spoke to us about how all this went through. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #IsraelFolau #FolauComments #IsraelFolauGay