China GDP grows 6.4% in first quarter of 2019 | Money Talks
07:34
BizTech
The world's second-largest economy grew 6.4% in the first three months of the year, beating expectations. That's despite the ongoing trade war with the US. The government's launched a slew of reforms and incentives to boost the economy, but as Mobin Nasir reports, it's taken on hundreds of billions of dollars in debt to do it. For more on the story we spoke to Martin Jacques, author of the book When China Rules the World. He joined us from London. #China #GDP #Growth
April 17, 2019
