Indonesia Elections: Widodo on course to be re-elected president
02:34
World
Early results from Indonesia's election show President Joko Widodo has the lead over his challenger, Prabowo Subianto, by about 10 percentage points. Widodo has asked the nation to wait for the official count, which will be released in May. But Prabowo says his party's exit polling shows he's in the lead and is calling on his supporters to guard the votes. #Indonesia #IndonesiaElections #Widodo
April 17, 2019
