Netanyahu’s Fragile Coalition I Ilhan Omar Controversy I Australian Vegans Arrested
52:00
World
An Israeli journalist says Netanyahu’s next government will turn his country into an apartheid state. But will the Prime Minister’s coalition stand by him in the face of corruption charges? Was Ilhan Omar unfairly targeted over her comments about 9/11? And did Australian activists go too far by breaking into farms and slaughterhouses? #Netanyahu #ilhanOmar #vegans
April 18, 2019
