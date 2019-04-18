World Share

Jean-Christophe Grangé | In Conversation | Showcase

His books have been praised for being some of the best thrillers ever written. From 'The Crimson Rivers' to 'The Stone Council', French author Jean-Christophe Grange has proved himself to be one of the most prominent names when it comes to writing riveting crime novels with complex characters. Showcase's Hatice Meryem Gelgor had the chance to sit down with him when he was in Istanbul to talk about his latest book and his journey to literary fame. #JeanChristopheGrangé #Author #Showcase